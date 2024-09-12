CHP Released Details On Tuesday’s HWY 108 Pile Up

Jamestown, CA – The CHP has an update on a four-vehicle pile up Tuesday afternoon on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

As earlier reported here, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m., near the 5th Avenue intersection and the Sonora Unit CHP office. Spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 76-year-old Ronald Ragsdale of La Grange was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner southbound on Highway 108 “at an unsafe speed for the current traffic conditions.” In front of him was 54-year-old Andrea Souders of Chinese Camp, driving a 2019 BWM sedan.

“Due to his unsafe speed, the front of his vehicle crashed into the rear of Souders’ vehicle,” detailed Machado.

The force of the impact sent Souders’ vehicle smashing into the rear of a 2013 Mercedes sedan being driven by 59-year-old Denay Neeley of Copperopolis. In turn, that car rear-ended a 2008 Porsche SUV being driven by 39-year-old Joseph Courtney of Newark.

After the collision, the four vehicles continued to block the southbound lane of the highway for several minutes. Two of the vehicles were blocking the roadway while officers directed traffic. Ragsdale, Souders and Neeley sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.