Cloudy
91.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pile Up On HWY 108 Stalls Traffic

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

CHP patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA – First responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 108 in Jamestown that is backing up traffic in both directions.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that two of the vehicles are blocking the westbound lane just west of the 5th Avenue intersection. He added that two individuals were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

A tow truck is on the scene, and the CHP hopes to have the vehicles removed within the hour. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 