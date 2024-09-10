Pile Up On HWY 108 Stalls Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – First responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 108 in Jamestown that is backing up traffic in both directions.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that two of the vehicles are blocking the westbound lane just west of the 5th Avenue intersection. He added that two individuals were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

A tow truck is on the scene, and the CHP hopes to have the vehicles removed within the hour. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.