Big Rig Truck Stuck On Sonora Pass

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is alerting travelers that a big rig truck pulling a 43-foot trailer became stuck while going into a curve of Highway 108 Sonora Pass, shortly before midnight.

The CHP indicates that it has been challenging to find a tow truck to head up and remove the vehicle, so travelers will want to avoid the area for the time being. A tow truck is currently responding, traveling through Mono County. The big rig became stuck near the top of the pass, in an area by Deadman Creek. Be prepared for activity this morning.