Second Weekend of September Events

There are many events planned for the weekend of September 14th, and 15th. First, tonight is the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor District 4 “State of the County” Town Hall in Groveland. Last night was the virtual town hall and there will be more Town Halls in each of the districts as listed here and each event is listed in the events calendar.

Friday is the Fall Home Trade Show is at Indigeny Reserve this Friday from 3 to 7 pm. The annual event features 40+ local home trades vendors live music, food trucks, Golden Sky Music Festival ticket giveaway, and face painting. The event is free and organized by Keller Williams Sierra Foothills Realty to connect homeowners with local tradespeople in the area.

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will host its 26th Twain Harte a’la Carte at Eproson Park in on Saturday from 4 to 6 PM. The event is a food, wine and beer festival with tastings from local restaurants and wineries. It will also feature the music of Tim McCaffrey.

Return to Hill Valley, an annual event that is Back to the Future themed to help raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, is coming up this Saturday. Details are in the news story here and in the events calendar here.

Join the Me-Wuk Tribe in celebration of tradition and community at the Acorn Festival. Their curated selection of traditional groups and vendors showcase cultural heritage with traditional dance, native arts & crafts and the Hand games Tournament will be held on Saturday. Have an Indian taco or stay for the BBQ dinner Saturday. A shuttle from Black Oak Casino Resort to the event will be available. The events schedule is in our calendar here.

Saturday morning at 9 am join the annual Hope and Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness and Community Outreach at Courthouse Park.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Sonora with the Summer Concert Series in Coffill Park at 8 pm featuring Kinland Station.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Calaveras will show 28 films in a celebration of all that’s adventurous about our area. The event will be held at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp, with 6 hours of locally produced films, plus 2 hours of award-winning films that are international.

Join Groveland Community Services District for the 2024 Summer free movie night. This Saturday the movie is Guardians of the Galaxy.

Saturday is also 4th annual Dan McHoul Memorial car show in Jamestown. All proceeds go to Chips for Kids. Registration of cars on the day of the event is detailed are in the event listing here.

St Matthew Lutheran Church is hosting the 4th Annual Vehicle Show. The family event will feature kid’s games, a bounce house, activities, and prizes. There is no entry fee, and a barbecue lunch will be provided. Organizers invite everyone to bring your favorite vehicle of any stripe…car, boat, bicycle, tank, or helicopter. There will be a prize for the most unusual entry as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre performance of Hair, the American tribal love rock musical, continue. The theater invites patrons to “Celebrate the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.”

There are two yard sales this weekend listed in our Classifieds here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 4 pm to dusk on Fridays through October 18th. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5 – 8 pm until October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings until October 12th. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

Sunday, Columbia State Park will be host to the 50th Annual Art Show from 9 am to 5 pm.

