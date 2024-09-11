Input Sought For Arnold Rim Trail Master Plan

Arnold Rim Trail Volunteers View Photo

Arnold, CA — The Arnold Rim Trail Association (ARTA) is looking at the future development of the popular recreation trail, and a Master Plan is being developed.

ARTA is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization, dedicated to the development, maintenance, and promotion of the Arnold Rim Trail. The group is inviting local residents, visitors, and stakeholders to provide feedback in an online survey as part of the Master Plan development.

“The community’s voice is crucial in shaping the future of the Arnold Rim Trail,” said Steve Lauterbach, president of the Arnold Rim Trail Association. “We encourage everyone who enjoys and values this incredible natural resource to participate in the survey and help us further develop a trail system that benefits all.”

The Arnold Rim Trail offers a unique experience for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians, winding through the mid-elevation forests of the Stanislaus National Forest. ARTA reports that the master plan aims to address the future recreational needs and desires of the trail users and surrounding communities for years to come.

You can find a link to the survey here.