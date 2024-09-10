Incident Involving A Gun Prompts “Safety Update” At Sonora High

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA – A scary incident this morning involving threats and a gun at Sonora High School prompted school officials to give parents a “safety update” email.

Superintendent Ed Pelfrey informed parents that a student reported being threatened by another student with harm that involved a firearm. It is unclear if there was an actual firearm used. The school is working with local law enforcement, which is actively investigating the incident. In the email, Pelfrey added, “At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to our school community, but we are taking every precaution necessary.”

Clarke Broadcasting has reached out to law enforcement regarding this incident but has not yet heard back. The entire Pelfrey email can be viewed below:

September 10, 2024

Dear Sonora UHSD Parents and Guardians,

I want to inform you about a serious incident that was reported to us this morning at school. A Sonora High student came forward to report that they were threatened by another student with harm involving a firearm. We take this matter very seriously, and law enforcement is actively involved in the investigation.

We understand this news may be concerning, but please know that we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all our students. At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to our school community, but we are taking every precaution necessary.

As this is a sensitive situation, we encourage you to have open conversations with your child about the importance of reporting any concerns or unsafe situations to a trusted adult. Their safety and well-being are always our top priority.

If your child expresses any concerns or has questions, please remind them that our school administration and counseling team are here to support them. We will continue to keep you informed as we learn more.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Ed Pelfrey

Superintendent

Sonora Union High School District