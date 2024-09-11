TCSO Provides Update On Sonora High Incident

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has provided additional clarification about what spurred a letter to parents on Tuesday regarding a student making a gun threat.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Investigator Ashley Boujikian, states, that they were alerted of the situation at around 9:30 am. She says, “Deputies responded to Sonora High School for a report that a student had threatened another student while off-campus by saying he was going to shoot them while at school. Deputies contacted the involved subjects and multiple witnesses. Through investigation, deputies found the students had been in a physical fight the previous day which later caused a verbal exchange off-campus, where one student made threats towards the other. The threats were eventually reported to the school. Through investigation, deputies determined there was no threat to the school. Due to minors being involved no additional information will be released.”

A letter sent yesterday by Superintendent Ed Pelfrey stated, “We understand this news may be concerning, but please know that we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all our students. At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to our school community, but we are taking every precaution necessary.”

