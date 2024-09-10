New Head Librarian Hired For Calaveras County

Jessie Spragge, new Calaveras Librarian View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors hired a new librarian to replace the longtime leader, Nancy Giddens, who retired in July.

Jessie Spragge was the top finalist following interviews led by the Chief Executive Officer, and she was appointed today by the board of supervisors, 5-0.

Spragge stated, “I am particularly passionate about children’s services, and I consider story times to be a cornerstone of any county’s literacy services and offerings. I am also passionate about collection maintenance and readers’ advisory. If you see me in the library, please ask me for a book suggestion. I love to give them.”

She noted that she has big shoes to fill following the retirement of Giddens. She has over nine years of library experience, including two in library management. Most recently she was the Assistant Director of the Shasta County Library. Her first day will be September 21 and meeting documents note that her salary will be $53.88 per hour. She is a graduate of San Jose State University with a Master’s Degree in Information and Library Science.

The Calaveras Central Library is located in San Andreas and there are branches in Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Valley Springs, and West Point.