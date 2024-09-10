1994 Cold Case At New Melones Remains Unsolved

Angels Camp, CA — The latest investigation that the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting as part of Cold Case Month involved a woman who was located deceased along the shores of New Melones.

In 1994, the sheriff’s office reports that Sharalyn Murphy was found brutally placed inside a garbage bag without her head. Her estimated time of death is believed to be the fall season of 1994 and she was only 23 years old.

Murphy was originally from the State of Washington and had moved to Sacramento in 1993. Anyone with information connected to this case is asked to call the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 209-754-6030.