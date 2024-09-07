Lost Goat Needs New Family

Jasper is ready to be adopted View Photos

San Andreas, CA – A lost goat has been put up for adoption by the Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS) shelter and is willing to do lawn work, as can be seen in the image box photo.

We reported in August that CCAS officers found the goat and were looking for its owner.

“Unfortunately, no one came to reclaim this sweet, funny guy we now call Jasper,” advise shelter officials. “Since he was a stray, we don’t know much about him.”

Jasper, an adult, intact male goat who loves attention, now needs a new forever home and is ready to be adopted.

“Jasper enjoys eating veggies. He was taken out on a rope lead to graze on greener pasture, and he did quite well on a lead,” according to shelter staff.

They warn that he can be an escape artist, as he is good at climbing out of a pen, so they would prefer a home that is “goat-savvy and has an escape-proof pen/enclosure.”

If Jasper sounds like a good fit or addition to your family, come to the shelter and meet him. It will cost you a $25 adoption fee.

Shelter officials noted, “If you can’t adopt him, goat pellets and/or hay donations are always welcomed. Thank you.”