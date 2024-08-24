Lost Goat And Rabies Vaccinations

Lost goat found by CCAS officers -- CCAS photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – Anyone missing this goat, pictured in the image box, Calaveras County Animal Services has found it, and this would make it a good time to discuss livestock risks for rabies.

Animal services officers captured the lost goat on Tuesday, 8/20, but did not say where. They state, “It is very friendly and appears to be lonely and missing its herd and/or family. No additional details will be provided in hopes of finding it’s true owner.”

The owner will need to provide proof of ownership when reclaiming the animal.

Tuolumne County Animal Control recently helped the sheriff’s office with its goat program that involves jail inmates. They want livestock owners to know that their herds could be at risk. Animal control officials share that while it is not required for livestock to be vaccinated for rabies in Tuolumne County, it is highly recommended.

“Tuolumne County Sheriff knows the importance of herd health within their goat program, and once a year gets vaccines and a vet check on their herd,” advised animal control officials.

The goats help keep the grass down near the jail. Recently, these goats got their rabies shots and a clean bill of health while educating jail inmates on good hoof trimming.