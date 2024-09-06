Key Resources and Networking for Local Entrepreneurs

North Valley Small Business Conference flyer View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Local entrepreneurs can get key resources and networking information at a business conference next week, and those wanting to attend can still register, and it’s free.

The North Valley Small Business Conference will take place on Monday, September 9th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tuolumne County Resilience Center. It is designed to provide valuable resources, educational opportunities, and networking for local entrepreneurs and small business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in partnership with the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce, Opportunity Stanislaus, and several other leading organizations, is hosting the event.

“We’re thrilled to offer this conference as a way to support small businesses and foster growth in the region,” said Mathew Galvan, Chair of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce. “The opportunity to engage with these key resources and learn from industry leaders is invaluable for local entrepreneurs looking to thrive in today’s market.”

Organizers provided this list of what the conference will include:

A Resource Center featuring representatives from key organizations such as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the California Department of General Services (DGS), and the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC), among others.

Presentations on critical business topics, including business startup strategies, marketing, AI, access to capital, and much more.

Networking opportunities to connect with fellow business owners and local community partners.

Click here to register for the North Valley Small Business Conference. For more information, please contact the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce at info@tcchamber.com.

Event partners include the Central Valley Women’s Entrepreneur Center and the Office of Small Business and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Services.