Early Morning Fire At Landfill In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Rockcreek Landfill in Milton Fire - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Milton, CA — There was a fire that ignited during the early morning hours in a rubbish pile at the Rockcreek Landfill in Milton.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that thankfully there was no extension to nearby vegetation. The fire was quickly contained and mop-up has been continuing. The cause of the blaze has been under investigation by firefighters.

Be prepared for some ongoing activity in that area.

