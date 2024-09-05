Body Found In Saturday’s Mobile Home Fire In Columbia

CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – Tuolumne County Fire Department officials report that a body was discovered by firefighters while battling a mobile home blaze in Columbia on Labor Day weekend.

As we reported here on Saturday (8/31), the flames ignited in the home around 6:30 p.m. in the 23000 block of Italian Bar Road near Columbia State Park. When crews arrived, the single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies had to evacuate nearby neighbors. Flames spread to some nearby vegetation, but it was contained quickly at 0.01 acres. The structure fire was knocked down by 7:30 p.m.

“Sadly, during suppression actions, firefighters identified remains within the burned area,” stated fire officials.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the man’s identity and cause of death. Spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We cannot positively identify him at this time. We are awaiting a positive identity through dental records and will release his identity when able.”

Ground resources also on the scene included CAL Fire TCU, Sonora Fire, Murphys Fire, Tuolumne County Ambulance, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

TCFD officials added, “Our hearts are with the family of the deceased and the firefighters, ambulance crew, and sheriff’s officers who responded to the scene.”