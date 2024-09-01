Structure Fire In Columbia

House Fire in Columbia -- Photo taken by Larry England View Photo

Columbia, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a house fire in the 23000 block of Italian Bar Road near Columbia State Park.

CAL Fire reports the 1600-square-foot home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 7 p.m. The house is between Pacific Street and Cemetery Lane. The flames spread to a small spot of vegetation that firefighters quickly put out. There is no threat to other structures in the area. All incoming resources have been called off the scene. A small crew will remain on the scene mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

