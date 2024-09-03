TUD Starting Up Smoke Testing In Willow Springs

Smoke testing - TUD Image View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is alerting customers in the Willow Springs area that they may start seeing smoke coming from manholes, sewer cleanouts, roof vents, rain gutters, and the ground.

It is part of the effort to inspect the sewer infrastructure.

The district reports, “The smoke is non-toxic, harmless, and will not leave any residue.”

TUD advises adding water to infrequently used drains to ensure the traps remain full, thereby preventing smoke from potentially entering a home.

The district adds, “TUD may require access to manholes and/or cleanouts in backyards. Please have these areas accessible, ensuring gates are unlocked and pets are in a safe location. If TUD personnel must enter your property, their presence will be as brief as possible. For any special arrangements, please contact the office.”

The testing helps the district identify and repair leaks, locate points of entry of rainwater, reduce the risk of sewer backups, and improve the overall efficiency of the sewer system.

The smoke testing will run today through September 30, weekdays, from 8 am – 5 pm.