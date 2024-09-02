Newsom Receiving Pushback Over Special Session On Gas Prices

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers ended the legislative year on Saturday, but Governor Gavin Newsom is now calling for a new special session to deal with rising gas prices. One aspect has to due with requiring oil companies to backfill supply when going down for maintenance.

Newsom argues, “It should be common sense for gas refineries to plan ahead and backfill supplies when they go down for maintenance to avoid price spikes. But these price spikes are actually profit spikes for Big Oil, and they’re using the same old scare tactics to maintain the status quo. We look forward to working with our Legislative partners during the special session to act on this urgently needed legislation.”

Assembly Democratic Leader Robert Rivas says lawmakers in his chamber want the special session and the additional time to review the proposal.

However, Senate Democratic Leader Mike McGuire says he is not planning to reconvene the Senate, despite Newsom’s directive. He says that leaders should instead continue the conversation outside of a special session.

The Associated Press reports that it is unclear how things will move forward if the Senate refuses Newsom’s directive. Newsom could choose to take the Senate to court.

A date was not announced for the proposed special session.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader, Brian Jones, says, “Governor Newsom has been sitting on this bill proposal since January, and now, with no plan in place, he’s trying to force an unnecessary special session.