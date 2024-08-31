San Andreas Man Arrested Twice This Summer For Drugs

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA – A San Andreas man was arrested twice in two months—once for having deadly fentanyl.

The first arrest was on July 24, when a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy patrolled Highway 49 near Mokelumne Hill and saw a vehicle with an expired registration tag and pulled it over. The occupants included the driver, 39-year-old Ricky Daniel Cavaco, and passenger, 33-year-old Arielle Christine Rudolph.

A search of Cavaco’s vehicle turned up metal knuckles, drug paraphernalia, parts of a rifle, ten rounds of ammunition, several unknown pills, and about 7 grams of suspected fentanyl. The pair were arrested on felony drug weapons-related charges.

Two weeks later, on August 7th, at about 12:50 p.m., a probation check was done at a residence in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway in Burson. That search uncovered a “stun gun,” metal knuckles, and 62 rounds of ammunition in four different calibers, 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and parts to firearms. It was determined that these items belonged to Cavaco.

While searching the property, a sedan approached along the long driveway. When the driver saw patrol cars at the home, they abruptly stopped. Then the driver sped backward until the vehicle collided with the hillside and a small ditch on the property. The driver took off with deputies trying to pursue him. Due to the dust, they could not see what direction the vehicle was headed and lost sight of it.

About an hour later, another approached the house, then stopped suddenly and backed down the driveway, striking a barbed wire fence and pole. This time deputies were ready and chased the vehicle that was passing over double lines, ignoring stop signs, and reaching speeds of over 75 mph. Once in Wallace, the vehicle stopped in a church parking lot in the 7000 block of Wards Avenue, and the driver, 40-year-old Michael Armand Re, of San Andreas, was arrested without incident. A search of his vehicle found .5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 6 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Cavaco and Re were arrested on several drug-related felony charges.