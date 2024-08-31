Turning To The Public’s Help To Find Two Missing Men

Henley and Duncan Jr. missing -- TCSO photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – If you recognize these two men in the image box, call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, as they have been missing since late March.

57-year-old Ronnie Dale Henley, his dog, and 45-year-old Ronnie Lee Duncan Jr. were last seen leaving Waterford in Henley’s white 1993 Ford F-250 pickup truck headed towards Henley’s property in Jupiter. They never made it as Henley called multiple people stating his truck would not start and they were lost near Jupiter.

Henley’s dog was later located along Italian Bar Road, and his truck was discovered on Forest Service Road 3N11 on June 21st.

“At this time, foul play does not appear to be a factor in the investigation,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Henley is described by investigators as a white adult male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Duncan Jr. is a white adult male, 5’8”, 135 pounds, and grey hair. It is unknown what either was wearing when they disappeared. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.