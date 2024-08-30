Canyon Fire Response, Behind The Scenes

David Vasquez, Nick Casci, and Dore Bietz View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a recap of the 85-acre Canyon Fire that ignited during the evening of August 8 near Tuolumne and spurred widespread evacuations nearby.

There were serious concerns about the location of the fire because it was down in a steep river canyon off Buchanan Road and Canyon Drive. This is why all of Ponderosa Hills and the entire rancheria of the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians were placed under an evacuation order.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez, and Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dore Bietz.

They will talk about what took place during the early hours of the fire and some of the key moments when firefighters were working to successfully gain containment. They will also speak about some takeaways that residents should keep in mind as the fire season continues.