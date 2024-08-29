Commission Will Review East Sonora T-Mobile Tower Proposal

East Sonora T-Mobile Tower Proposal View Photo

Sonora, CA — A 78-foot tall T-Mobile wireless communications tower is proposed to be built in the 19500 block of Cordelia Avenue, southeast of the intersection with Mono Way in East Sonora.

The Tuolumne County Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan requires any structure over 75 feet high to be reviewed by the Airport Land Use Commission, regardless of its location in the county. It would be approximately five miles away from the Columbia Airport.

At its next meeting on Thursday, September 6, at 6 pm, the commission will review the applicant’s request for a Conditional Use Permit for the project. It is the only item of new business on the agenda.

The tower would be placed on a concrete pad and it would be surrounded by an eight-foot tall fence. It would be designed to appear similar to a Pine Tree. The commission will weigh in on whether the project is compatible with the Airport Land Use Plan.

The open-to-the-public meeting will take place in the fourth-floor conference room of the AN Francisco Building at 48 Yaney Avenue.