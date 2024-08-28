Local Groups And Yosemite Climbing Association To Host Groveland Cleanup Event

Groveland, CA– Visit Tuolumne County, in collaboration with local organizations, is partnering with the Yosemite Climbing Association to host the 3rd Annual Groveland Facelift on Saturday, Sept. 14. This event is part of the broader Yosemite Facelift initiative, now in its 21st year, which focuses on cleaning up trails, roads, and public spaces.

Volunteers will gather at Mary Laveroni Park at 8 a.m. before dispersing to various sites, including Old Priest Grade, which will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. Participating local partners include Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, Evergreen Lodge at Yosemite, and the U.S. Forest Service Groveland Ranger District, among others. The event is supported by sponsors such as La Sportiva, Clif Bar, and Patagonia.

“It’s exciting to build on the success of a large, established volunteer clean-up event and bring attention to our Yosemite gateway community, Groveland,” said Lisa Mayo, President & CEO of Visit Tuolumne County. “Visit Tuolumne County is thrilled to collaborate with local partners and proud to be part of this event, supporting sustainability and stewardship in our County.”

Following the cleanup, an after-party will be held at 2 p.m. at Mary Laveroni Park, featuring food, prizes, and a presentation by Yosemite Climbing Association President Ken Yager. Volunteers can pre-register here or sign up on the day of the event. The event is free, with equipment provided.