Crash Significantly Impacts Traffic On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Jamestown, CA — The CHP reports that two semi-trucks are involved in a crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, on the Tuolumne County side, near the bridge.

Fluid related to the crash has spilled onto the road, requiring a temporary full closure of O’Byrne’s Ferry Road. Vehicles are being turned around in both directions, so travelers should avoid the area. Officials with the Tuolumne County Environmental Health Department are responding to assess the situation.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.