Calaveras County Seeks Applicants For Assessment Appeals Board

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors is seeking qualified applicants to fill three vacancies on the Assessment Appeals Board (AAB), a body responsible for resolving property tax disputes between the County Assessor and taxpayers.

The AAB functions as a quasi-judicial panel, reviewing cases where taxpayers contest the assessed value of their property as determined by the County Assessor. These assessments, governed by California’s Proposition 13, are typically established when property changes ownership or is newly constructed. Taxpayers who disagree with their property’s assessed value and cannot reach an agreement with the Assessor’s office have the right to appeal to the AAB.

The board meets quarterly, with public hearings lasting approximately five hours, though the schedule may adjust based on the number of appeals filed. Applicants must be registered voters and full-time residents of Calaveras County. They must also have at least five years of professional experience in California as a certified public accountant, licensed real estate broker, attorney, or accredited property appraiser. Members receive a $65 stipend for each meeting attended. Interested candidates should contact the Clerk of the Board at (209) 754-6370 or bosclerk@calaverascounty.gov for more information.