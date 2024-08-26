West Point Man Arrested During Probation Check

Calaveras, CA– A West Point man was arrested on August 15th after a compliance check by Calaveras County authorities uncovered firearms and ammunition at his residence, a violation of his probation terms.

Grant Aaron Norman, 33, was taken into custody at approximately 3:20 p.m. when Calaveras County Probation Officers and Deputy Sheriffs conducted a routine check at a home in the 200 block of Centennial Mine Road. The visit was part of an effort to ensure Norman was adhering to his probation conditions. During the check, officers discovered a 12-gauge shotgun, a crossbow with an arrow, and approximately 84 rounds of live ammunition in Norman’s possession. All items violated the terms of his probation.

Norman was arrested without incident and transported to the Calaveras County Jail. He now faces multiple charges, including being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm, violating probation, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.