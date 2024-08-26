Paving Will Impact Traffic In Twain Harte Area

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — United Pavement Maintenance has been hired by Tuolumne County to pave Middle Camp Sugarpine Road later this week.

On-site prep work will take place this Tuesday, August 27, and then the actual paving will occur on Wednesday through Friday. There will be traffic restrictions on Middle Camp Sugarpine Road throughout the construction period with delays of up to 15 minutes anticipated. Marked detour routes will be set up at times in the area. The work is anticipated to run between 7 am – 6 pm.

Once the paving is completed this week, crews will return next week to do striping.