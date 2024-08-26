Clear
Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Logging Jamboree Near Arnold

By B.J. Hansen
White Pines, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department has put out a traffic alert for anyone planning to be in the White Pines area of Calaveras County, near Arnold, this Saturday.

The Friends of the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum will be holding the annual Logging Jamboree at the museum adjacent to White Pines Lake.

Traffic will be restricted on Saturday along Dunbar Road for the Logging Jamboree from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Be prepared for activity in the area.

