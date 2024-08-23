Sonora High Superintendent To Give Update On School Initiatives

Sonora, CA — Students headed back to Sonora High School this week, and Mother Lode Views will feature Superintendent Ed Pelfrey.

Some of the topics will include new technology being implemented, career technical education opportunities, new staff members, challenges for students, joining the Trans Valley League in sports, the future of the Sonora Dome building, and how the Wildcat Ranch property is being utilized.

Last week’s show featured Summerville Union High School Superintendent, Michael Merrill.

Written by BJ Hansen .