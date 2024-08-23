Man Arrested For Igniting Fire In Valley Springs

Fire extinguished in Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A Calaveras County man has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire that ignited on Wednesday afternoon behind the Valley Springs Ace Hardware store on Highway 26.

The blaze ignited at around 4:40 pm and burned 16.3 acres. Prior to CAL Fire’s arrival, a witness called and said a man had suspiciously fled the scene and was heading toward San Andreas. With the help of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was detained and arrested.

Taken into custody for unlawfully starting a fire on forest land was 39-year-old David Cunningham of Burson.

CAL Fire reports that the arrest is an example of why it is critical to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities. Adding, “If you see a suspicious person, vehicle, or any other activity prior to, during, or after a fire, take pictures, video recordings, and/or write down detailed information. Any person with information related to arson is encouraged to contact the CAL Fire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous.”