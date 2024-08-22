Yosemite Middle Fire Contained

Fire crew In Yosemite -- taken by R.Mitchell View Photo

Yosemite, CA – The Middle Fire in Yosemite National Park is now 100% contained.

One of six lightning strike fires discovered in the park when a storm system blew through at the beginning of the month, the Middle Fire grew to the second largest at 310 acres since it was discovered on August 4. It was burning near the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River and west of White Wolf Lodge at an elevation of 7,000 feet. Resources on scene include patrol mopping up and rehab.

Trail closures are still in effect, impacting the trail along Long Gulch Creek, between Aspen Valley and White Wolf. Two of the six lightning strike fires continue to burn and are being managed with a confined contained strategy and monitoring by Yosemite Fire crews. Yosemite fire officials provided this update below:

Morrison

Location: One mile north of Morrison Creek

Discovery Date: August 4th, 2024 Size: 31 acres

Containment: 50% Cause: Lightning

Echo

Location: North of Little Yosemite Valley, above Echo Valley, near Merced Lake

Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.5 acre

Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Smoke and fire may be visible from Glacier Point and other park areas.