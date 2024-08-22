Late August Weekend Events

Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 24th and 25th. First tune in to the Annual Meals on Wheels Fundraising Radiothon, hosted by Clarke Broadcasting on Star 92.7 KZSQ Friday from 9 AM to Noon. Sierra Senior Providers, Inc.’s Meals on Wheels program offers fire home-delivered, balanced and nutritious meals weekly to qualified seniors 60 years of age and older. Call 533-2622 to donate or go here.

The Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival gets underway Friday in Twain Harte. The event offers three days of music, art and fun with more than 24 bands and singer songwriters, and more than 50 artisan makers and vendors. There will be hot food booths, trucks and trailers, plus cold artisan beverage trailers, bakers and candy makers.

The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will host Wines in the Pines; the small town wine down at Eproson Park this Saturday from 4 to 8 PM. Indulge in cheese and food bites from the small town eateries and sip the evening away with the many wines available with your commemorative glass.

Saturday at the Twain Harte CalFire Station, by Eporson Park Boy Scout Troop 500 will be hosting a pancake breakfast to raise funds to support scouting outdoor trips, merit badge outings and summer camp.

The Tuolumne County Republican Party will host the 2024 Annual Reagan Dinner on Saturday. This year’s theme is “Empowering Community in the Name of Liberty” with keynote speaker Coach Joe Kennedy and Attorney Hiram Sasser. Kennedy and Sasser are advocates for constitutional freedom and religious liberty, Kennedy got his job back after the Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the school football field.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the Sonora Moose Lodge Poker Run on Saturday at 9am. A $20 donation includes BBQ Hot Dogs and Chili Beans and cash money for the highest and lowest hands. More details are in the event listing here.

Saturday from 9am to 1pm the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Groveland. Tuolumne County residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous materials hanging around the house and garage. No appointment is required, location details are here.

Camp Tuolumne Trails (CTT) will be kicking off its Fourth Annual ‘Concerts for a Cause’ Summer Music Series with international touring guitarist and producer, Adam Hawley and vocalist Kat Hawley. All proceeds from the Concerts for a Cause music series will benefit Tuolumne Trail’s summer programs to keep moving forward with its mission to create inclusion and safe recreation for all in the outdoors with more details here.

Murphys Creek Theatre is performing ‘The Cake’ by Bekah Brunstetter the writer of NBC’s hit show ‘This is Us.’ This comedy is about a North Carolina baker, named Della, who gets the dream opportunity to be a contestant on a famous baking show at the same time she has to bake a cake for a very important wedding. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with Sunday matinees at 2pm from August 16 through September 8, 2024.

The last performances of Elvis: The Ultimate Tribute at Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location are this weekend. A blog detailing the musical experience is here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 5:30 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5 – 8 pm until October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market on Wednesday, August 28 is with the classic rock band Spinout.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf.

The August restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Eproson House in Twain Harte. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section.