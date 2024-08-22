Fire In Valley Springs Spread Stopped

Ace Fire burning in Valley Springs -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 5:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the Ace Fire burning in Valley Springs behind the Ace Hardware store has been stopped at an estimated 3 aces. A small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:05 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire near Highways 26 and 12 junctions behind the Sender’s Market Ace Hardware store in Valley Springs.

CAL Fire has named the blaze the Ace Fire. It is 3 to 4 acres in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.