Yaney Courthouse Project Will Impact Traffic Starting Thursday

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — A nearly $2 million project to install a three-story elevator at the historic Yaney Courthouse will get underway on Thursday, and it will impact traffic in the area.

Boyer Construction was hired by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors to do the work. It will require a full road closure during the duration of the project. The company reports that there will be a 24/7 closure of North Green Street between Yaney Avenue and Jackson Street (rear of the building) starting on Thursday (August 22) and continuing through Thursday, September 26. It will reopen on September 27 (for the Sonora Homecoming Parade) and is anticipated to be closed again afterward until the project is completed.

Fencing will be set up and travelers will need to avoid the area.

The courthouse building has been abandoned since 2021 and the elevator is an Americans with Disabilities Act requirement in order to utilize it for other new purposes.