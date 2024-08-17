Calling On All Students To Vote

Calaveras County sticker contest View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Calaveras County is turning to students to let their imaginations and artistry run wild.

The elections office has announced its very first “I Voted” Sticker Contest. Interested students will get a chance to show their skills by designing the sticker voters can wear after voting. The winning design will be printed and distributed at polling places throughout Calaveras County, and it will be featured on the Elections website for the upcoming general election.

“We’re looking for creative and inspiring designs that capture the spirit of voting in Calaveras County. Let’s make this election season fun and memorable,” added election officials.

They provided these details about the contest:

How to Enter:

Create your design. Submit it to our Elections Department by 5 p.m. on September 16, 2024. Announcement of winning contestant will be on September 30, 2024.

For submission forms, click here or email us at electionsweb@calaverascounty.gov.