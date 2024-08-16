Summer Break For Students Nearing An End

Summerville High Superintendent Michael Merrill View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — Over the next two weeks, Mother Lode Views will feature the school superintendents of both Summerville and Sonora high schools to talk about the upcoming year.

This weekend’s show will kick things off with Summerville High and Michael Merrill.

Merrill will speak about new happenings this upcoming school year, a planned bond measure in November, a realignment of the Mother Lode League, technology in the classroom, staff changes this year, enrollment trends, preparing students for post-high school, and other topics.

The following week will feature Sonora High and Superintendent Ed Pelfrey.

Public schools in Tuolumne County will begin the new school year next week.