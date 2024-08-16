Beth Watson And Dog Found Safe

Missing person - Beth Watson View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The search for missing Tuolumne County resident 64-year-old Beth Watson is over, as she and her dog have been found safe by rescuers, and they are actively working on a plan to rescue her due to the rough terrain.

Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that the pair were found around 5:15 p.m. near Lyons Reservoir. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashely Boujikian says the white German Shepherd was found first, tired and thirsty. Rescuers were then diverted to that area. Watson was found in a steep and brush-filled area. Boujikian recounts the emotions when Watson was located, stating, “She was found alive and it just brought a huge sense of relief to everyone out here and at the command post. There were a lot of smiles, like even some tears, as everyone was so happy and relieved.”

As earlier reported here, Watson went missing on Tuesday, August 13, when she was last seen that morning while walking her dog near the reservoir. Boujikian adds that crews are actively working on a plan to rescue her, possibly using a helicopter due to the rough terrain. Over 80 personnel from more than 15 agencies throughout the state were assisting with the search. No further information regarding her condition has been released. Boujikian says further updates will be provided as new information arises.