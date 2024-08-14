Help Sought Finding Missing Tuolumne County Woman

Missing person - Beth Watson View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community in locating 64-year-old Beth Watson.

She was last seen walking with her white German Shepherd in the area of Lyon’s Lake at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 13.

She was wearing green capri pants, purple shoes, sunglasses, and an unknown color shirt.

She is described as being 5’2”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Beth or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.