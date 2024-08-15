Using Technology To Make Showing ID’s Easier

DMV digital ID View Photo

Sacramento, CA – In the coming weeks, Californians will have several options, including using their cell phone to show their driver’s license or state ID.

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced digital technology using Apple Wallet and Google Wallet as a secure and convenient way to provide identification when needed and where accepted. These new capabilities can be accessed by using an iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android device as part of the DMV’s broader mobile Driver’s License (mDL) pilot program. It launched last year, and to date, more than 500,000 citizens have downloaded it, with the pilot program limited to 1.5 million participants.

“We’re partnering with two iconic California companies—Apple and Google—to provide convenient, private, and secure driver’s licenses and ID cards directly on people’s phones. This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they’re at and with technology people use every day,” stated Governor Gavin Newsom.

These new options can be used at select businesses and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints and in select apps. It offers Californians more control over how they share their information.

“We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The DMV notes that individuals will still need to carry a physical card. However, the mDL does make it easier for people to validate their age and identity at participating businesses and airports. They added, “The DMV continues to work with interested groups to encourage broad acceptance of the mDL, including financial institutions, retail establishments, law enforcement, and government agencies. The DMV will be hosting two “hackathons” in the fall for innovators interested in adding this secure digital identity into their customer experience.”

Click here to download the mDL.