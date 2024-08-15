Mid-August Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 17th and 18th. First, Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is hosting the last Market of the season. Live music will be by the Lucky CuZn Brass Band view the details here.

The Jamestown Friday Night Artisan Bazaar is this Friday from 5 until 8 PM at Rocca Park. You will find food and craft vendors, organic produce, family games and live music.

Saturday is Twain Harte Rotary’s Deep Pit BBQ. The event will feature food, live music with AGENTs of Rock, and an auction. The proceeds from the event help provide food for needy families, community needs and at scholarships for our Summerville High School students. Ticket information is here.

Angels-Murphys Rotary Club is hosting its annual Shrimp Feed Fundraiser and Silent Auction. The event features a bounteous meal of shrimp with sides and dessert, a full bar with local wines and specialty cocktails, a Magic Card Drawing with cash prizes, and live music by the Star Dogs. A link to the online silent auction with 150 unique local items is in the event listing here. This is the Rotary’s one annual fundraiser, organizers state with the funds raised, they will continue to support local students, veterans, and seniors, as well as contribute to Rotary International’s programs including the worldwide eradication of polio.

The Ranch to Table Dinner is a fundraiser for local ranchers, farmers, and supporters. Cocktail hour starts at 5:00 pm with with a selection of delectable appetizers and a stunning charcuterie table, showcasing the finest local meats, cheeses, and artisanal delights from every corner of the county. The sit-down gourmet event will feature dishes prepared exclusively with locally grown and ranched ingredients showcasing the rich flavors and fresh ingredients.

Hot August Nights: Tri-County After-Hours is a free networking event at Copperopolis Town Square. If you are a business owner or Chamber member in Amador, Tuolumne, or Calaveras, you are invited to register and attend the evening of networking, live music, and classic cars. The event is hosted by the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce for the Tri-County area to meet other business owners in the area. Visit to sip on wine, partake of sliders, participate in the silent auction, listen to live music, and check out classic cars. You can vote for your favorite car and see if it wins the Hot August Nights Trophy.

The Aronos Club is hosting its monthly Barn Dance this Saturday starting at 7pm. Dance to a variety of musical styles with all levels of dance skills welcome and no partner necessary. Family-friendly open to the public event with no alcohol and no smoking.

The La Grange Odd Fellows’ 14th Annual Catfish Dinner this Saturday. It’s a hearty serving of deep-fried catfish fillet, ice cream sundaes, and more for $25. The event is at the Odd Fellows Hall in downtown La Grange.

Murphys Creek Theatre is performing ‘The Cake’ by Bekah Brunstetter the writer of NBC’s hit show ‘This is Us.’ This comedy is about a North Carolina baker, named Della, who gets the dream opportunity to be a contestant on a famous baking show at the same time she has to bake a cake for a very important wedding. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with Sunday matinees at 2pm from August 16 through September 8, 2024.

Performances at Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location of Elvis: The Ultimate Tribute created and performed by Taylor Rodriguez and directed by Scott Viets will continue through August 25. A blog detailing the musical experience is here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 5:30 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5-8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market on Wednesday, August 21 is with the band Blowback with swing and soul music.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf.

The August restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Eproson House in Twain Harte. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section.