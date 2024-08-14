100% Containment Reached On Canyon Fire

Canyon Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Image View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — CAL Fire reports this morning that the 85-acre Canyon Fire in Tuolumne is now fully contained.

It was located this past Thursday evening near Buchanan Road and Canyon Drive and led to homes being evacuated nearby, including all of Ponderosa Hills and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Rancheria.

Mop-up and suppression repair efforts are still ongoing.

Community members are still asked to avoid the Westside Trail as the fire ripped through it, leaving behind rolling rocks and other debris.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.