Ceres Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP has released new information related to Friday morning’s head-on crash on Highway 108/120 near J-59.

It happened at around 7:25 am.

An unidentified 54-year-old Ceres man was driving a 2014 Buick Sedan eastbound when he drifted into the opposing traffic lane in the path of a big rig truck. The two vehicles collided and the driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car, 66-year-old Vicki Rasmussen of Ceres suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of the truck, 67-year-old Erich Heinrichs of Turlock.

The CHP adds that all of the people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.