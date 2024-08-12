Community Roots Resource Fair Aims To Connect Locals To Available Resources

Darrell Slocum and Annie Hockett View Photo

Sonora, CA — The 3rd annual Community Roots Resource Fair is coming up this Wednesday, August 14, from 3-6 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in the Tribal Building.

It was launched in 2022 to simplify the process for Tuolumne County residents to find information on available resources and services.

To hear more about the event, Mother Lode Views last weekend featured Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum and Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett.

You can find the full 30-minute show archived here.

Over 50 local organizations will be participating this year providing a range of services including, but not limited to: utility bill help, food resources, employment services, family and youth services, disability, and senior services.

“We are thrilled the Community Resource Fair continues to be supported by so many local organizations,” says Hockett. “Our goal is to provide our residents with the tools and information they need to thrive, and we believe this fair help us achieve this goal and makes a significant impact on our community while doing so.”

This free event will include complimentary tri-tip sandwiches, shaved ice from Kona Ice, a bag of groceries courtesy of the ATCAA Food Bank, and information on local resources (while supplies last). The event is made possible with the support of the Sonora Area Foundation, Sierra Bible Church, and the Tuolumne Resiliency Coalition. For more information, please visit CommunityRootsResouces.org or call the Community Roots Resource Hotline 209-533-5719.