Minimal Interest In Races Like TUD, But Others Will Be Competitive

TUD District Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — The filing period for local elections on the November ballot closed on Friday but was extended to this Wednesday in races where the incumbent is not running.

The November ballot will feature several school board and special district races, a city council contest, propositions, and state and federal contests.

The Tuolumne Utilities District, which typically sees quite a bit of interest, has three open seats and only three candidates running. Previously, anyone could run for an open seat on the board, however, the district recently changed to geographical seats, similar to the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

Because of this, there are technically no incumbents. Of the three current board members terming out, Glen Jacobs is running for election District 5 (Sonora) unopposed. Barbara Balen and David Boatright are not seeking re-election. Angel Tarango, a Regulatory Compliance Specialist, is the lone candidate for District 2 (Jamestown and Chinese Camp), and Jeffrey Hollis, a retired engineer/contractor is the lone candidate for District 3 (Soulsbyville region). They will win the seats uncontested and join existing members Jeff Kerns and Ron Ringen on the board.

In Calaveras County, the Angels Camp City Council will have at least four candidates running for three seats. The incumbents are Michael Chimente, Caroline Schirato, and Jennifer Herndon. All but Herndon filed for re-election, as did former councilmember Scott Behiel and challenger Mary Kelly. Because Herndon did not file for re-election, the deadline is extended to the close of business on Wednesday.

