Warning About Westside Trail Near Canyon Fire

Canyon Fire cuts through Westside Trail View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Fire officials are asking the community to avoid the Westside Trail in Tuolumne, near the Canyon Fire, due to public safety concerns.

The fire ripped through the trail area, leaving behind rolling rocks and other debris that is posing a hazard to the public.

CAL Fire reports this morning that the Canyon Fire is holding at 85 acres and is 65% contained. Crews will continue to patrol containment lines while putting out hot spots. Teams are also repairing areas damaged by suppression efforts.

Buchanan Road remains closed at Canyon Drive.