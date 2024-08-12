Clear
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Warning About Westside Trail Near Canyon Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Canyon Fire cuts through Westside Trail

Canyon Fire cuts through Westside Trail

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Fire officials are asking the community to avoid the Westside Trail in Tuolumne, near the Canyon Fire, due to public safety concerns.

The fire ripped through the trail area, leaving behind rolling rocks and other debris that is posing a hazard to the public.

CAL Fire reports this morning that the Canyon Fire is holding at 85 acres and is 65% contained. Crews will continue to patrol containment lines while putting out hot spots. Teams are also repairing areas damaged by suppression efforts.

Buchanan Road remains closed at Canyon Drive.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert