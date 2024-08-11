Containment Increases On Canyon Fire Near Tuolumne

Aircraft battling the Canyon Fire In Tuolumne View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The Canyon Fire that ignited on Thursday evening near Buchanan Drive is holding at 85 acres and there is 50% containment.

CAL Fire reports this morning, “Efforts to construct, strengthen, and mop-up fire line will continue today. Repairs to areas damaged by suppression efforts will also be a focus for the crews. The steep terrain within the Tuolumne River Canyon continues to be the most difficult challenge for firefighters. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly today and be in the upper eighties to low nineties. Winds will remain light throughout the day, gusting up to 10 mph.”

The hard road closure at Buchanan Road at Canyon Drive will remain in place while the fire suppression efforts continue.

All of the evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted.