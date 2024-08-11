CAL Sierra Transfer Station In East Sonora Closed Due To Fire

Waste Management Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A fire ignited early this morning in a building at the CAL Sierra Waste Management Transfer Station at 19309 Industrial Drive.

Firefighters were dispatched to the call at around 6:20 am and it caused some extensive damage. A CAL Sierra Waste Management spokesperson reports that the transfer station (dump) is closed today (Sunday) and it is unclear when it will reopen. An engineer is coming up to take a look at the building and to assess the damage. The structure is near the area where people come and dump trash.

11 engines, three crews and 2 water tenders responded to the fire, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore. Crews were helped by a sprinkler system that went off in the building.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available as to when the CAL Sierra Transfer Station will reopen.