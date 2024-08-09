Update: Fatal Crash Closed Highway 108 Near J-59

Update at 12:05 pm: There was a fatal crash this morning on Highway 108 near J-59 during the seven o’clock hour. The CHP reports that a sedan drifted into the opposing traffic lane into the path of an oncoming box truck. At least one person was killed in the crash, the driver of the sedan. The truck dumped a heavy amount of fluid onto the highway as a result of the crash. Traffic was being diverted to Red Hills Road. No additional details were immediately released. Travelers are again moving in the area.

Update at 9:32 am: The CHP reports that a detour is being set up around the head-on crash on Highway 108 near J-59, utilizing Red Hills Road. Highway 108 is anticipated to be closed until around noon time.

Original story posted at 9:17 am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that travelers should brace for a long closure today of Highway 108 at J-59.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.