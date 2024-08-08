Missing Hikers Found Safe In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA– The missing hikers, Miguel Delgado, and Ana Rodarte, have been found and will soon reunite with their families, thanks to the efforts of Yosemite Search and Rescue (YOSAR), in cooperation with CalOES and CHP. The search and rescue operation concluded successfully.

Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte were reported missing after leaving Bridalveil Creek Campground at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, for a day hike, possibly toward Ostrander Lake. They had planned to return within a couple of hours but did not make it back, sparking a search operation.

Yosemite National Park officials remind visitors to take precautions to ensure a safe hiking experience. Hikers are advised to carry a headlamp on every hike, even short day hikes, and to carry and drink plenty of water—a minimum of 1 quart every 2 hours. Sturdy footwear with good traction is essential to prevent injuries, and hikers should be mindful of their physical limits, as minor health issues can be exacerbated by hiking on steep trails. It’s crucial to stay on established trails. When hiking in a group, each member should carry some water and food in case they become separated, and a plan should be made for where to meet up, such as at the vehicle or trailhead, if separation occurs.