Second Weekend of August Events

New Twain Harte Meadows Park View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 3rd and 4th. First, the Mother Lode Brass and Reed Band is hosting a Free Band Concert at the Church of the 49ers in Columbia. Organizers state, “Come enjoy a COOL summer evening of musical entertainment.”

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with Kevin Burkling providing the musical entertainment. Next Thursday, August 15, is the last Market, view the details here.

Bruce McClenahan, a Calaveras Big Trees State Park docent, will lead a bird walk at 9:30 a.m. each Thursday through September as detailed here.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night and the Summer Concert Series will feature Zero Gravity. Visit the shops up and down Washington Street from 5pm to 8pm, music in Coffill Park starts at 8pm. Bring chairs to the concert and enjoy the no-host beverage service starting at 7pm.

The Copperopolis Business Association is hosting a volunteer fair this Saturday that was rescheduled due to the Aero Fire. The event is to help people discover how they can contribute to the community by volunteering and helping others. Various non-profits will be on hand to speak with community members and coffee and water will be provided.

Meadows Park in Twain Harte is hosting its grand opening this Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be a presentation, docent-led hands-on water and stormwater education throughout the park, live music, and food. As detailed here, the one-acre lot (former home of the Twain Harte Inn that burned in 2002) has been transformed into a new outdoor recreational destination.

The Aronos club is hosting a Summer Dance Celebration this Saturday starting at 7pm. Dance to a variety of musical styles with all levels of dance skills welcome and no partner necessary. Food and beverages will be available at the family-friendly event. Purchase raffle tickets to win prizes at the open to the public event with no alcohol and no smoking.

Join Groveland Community Services District for the 2024 Summer Free Movie Night. Bring blankets and a low back lawn chairs to Mary Laveroni Park and watch Illumination Entertainment’s moive ‘Sing’ at sunset.

4th Wall Entertainment Troupe is performing Beauty and the Beast at the Metropolitan in San Andreas this weekend and next weekend on Friday and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Performances at Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location of Elvis: The Ultimate Tribute created and performed by Taylor Rodriguez and directed by Scott Viets will continue through August 25. A blog detailing the musical experience is here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 5:30 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5-8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up Concerts in the Pines from 6 pm to 8pm with Burn Permit at Eproson Park.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series happens Saturdays from 8-10pm by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Kinland Station.

The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market on Wednesday, August 14 is with the Columbia Kicks Big Band.

The Calaveras County Arts Council will present their last free Music in the Parks Summer Concert Wednesday August 14 from 6:30 to 8pm at Rail Road Flat Community Park. The music be country western by the band Poison Oakies.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf. Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

The August restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Eproson House in Twain Harte. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section.