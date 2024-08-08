Local National Night Out Events Deemed A Success

National Night Out Event Held In Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — Several community members, including many kids, came out to meet local law enforcement officials at the annual National Night Out events held this week.

One was hosted by the Sonora Police Department at Woods Creek Rotary Park on Tuesday evening. The PD reports that several other agencies took part including the CHP, Tuolumne County Probation, Manteca District Ambulance, Adventist Health, Chicken Ranch Rancheria and the Friends of the Sonora Police Department.

Several local businesses donated to the event, and officers were grilling up food, hosting games for kids, and providing demonstrations.

Meanwhile, in Valley Springs, members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, and many local fire officials, came out to meet with community members at the La Contenta Golf Course.

The sheriff’s office reports, “The event was well attended and generated dialogue about strengthening relations with law enforcement and maintaining open communications regarding safety issues in their neighborhoods.”

National Night Out, which takes place across the country, is an annual way to promote community building through police-community partnerships. It always takes place on the first Tuesday of August.